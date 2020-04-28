Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Simmons will play linebacker with the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Selected eighth overall in the 2020 draft, Simmons brings a ton of versatility to the pros, with the ability to serve as a run defender, nickel corner and safety. Joseph called Simmons a "problem solver," so he seemingly will get a chance to play all of those roles. Simmons was tabbed as the 2019 Butkus Award winner, when he collected 102 tackles (16 for loss), eight sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 15 games for Clemson.