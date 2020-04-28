Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: To play linebacker
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Simmons will play linebacker with the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Selected eighth overall in the 2020 draft, Simmons brings a ton of versatility to the pros, with the ability to serve as a run defender, nickel corner and safety. Joseph called Simmons a "problem solver," so he seemingly will get a chance to play all of those roles. Simmons was tabbed as the 2019 Butkus Award winner, when he collected 102 tackles (16 for loss), eight sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 15 games for Clemson.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Peterson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Biggest question for every AFC team
Who is the Broncos' WR1? How soon will Jonathan Taylor lead the Colts backfield? Ben Gretch...
-
Biggest question for every NFC team
How much does A.J. Dillon impact Aaron Jones? What will Jalen Reagor's role be in 2020? Ben...
-
4/28 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated running back rankings. Debates include Miles Sanders vs....
-
Which rookie WRs can get 100 targets?
This year's rookie class offers a slew of talented receivers capable of making an impact right...
-
Rookie-only dynasty mock draft
Here's how the rookie talent falls for now in our first post-NFL Draft dynasty mock.