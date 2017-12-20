Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Accumulates 53 yards
Nelson snagged one of three targets for a 46-yard gain and added a seven-yard run during Sunday's 20-15 loss to Washington.
The game snapped an eight-game streak during which Nelson failed to total 50 yards in a game. He opened the season with two such performances in his first five contests, but he's struggled with the quarterback carousel and scope of his own role this season. Don't expect the return of Drew Stanton to make things any better. In Stanton's two starts earlier this season, Nelson combined for two catches and 32 yards off of six targets.
