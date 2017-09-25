Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Active in Week 3
Nelson (hamstring) is active for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nelson's practice reps were limited in advance of this Week 3 clash, but he'll nonetheless play through his hamstring issue. With John Brown (quadriceps) out of the lineup again, Nelson only has to contend with Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown for looks. More importantly, though, Nelson will attempt to keep up his streak of nearly a touchdown per game over the last seven contests, dating back to last season.
