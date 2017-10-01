Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Active in Week 4
Nelson (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With Nelson and John Brown (quadriceps) returning from injury, Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown may be the safest bets to connect early and often with quarterback Carson Palmer. No matter the breakdown of looks, though, Nelson can strike in any given game, as evidenced by 18 catches of 20-plus yards on his 55 career receptions.
