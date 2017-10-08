Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Active in Week 5
Nelson (hamstring/tooth) is active for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nelson has quieted significantly since a busy first two contests in which he posted 10 receptions (on 13 targets) for 163 yards and two touchdowns. For the second consecutive week of practice, he's been hampered by a hamstring injury, which could keep him in the 3-to-4 target range of the past two games. Still, he's a threat to take the top off a defense on any given play, as evidenced by a career mark of 18.3 YPC.
