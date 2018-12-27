Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Avoids injury report
Nelson (illness/personal) isn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Nelson was one of three Cardinals to deal with an illness last week, but the wide receiver also experienced the birth of a child and received Week 16 off. With his health intact and personal time over, he's back and available to the receiving corps. Unfortunately, Nelson hasn't been in the good graces of the new coaching staff, earning just 19 targets in 14 appearances this season.
