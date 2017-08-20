Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Catches a couple passes
Nelson caught two of four targets for 26 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Chicago.
With John Brown (quad) injured again and Nelson apparently failing to impress at training camp, head coach Bruce Arians has made it clear he's frustrated with the team's wideouts. Jaron Brown, who tore his ACL less than 10 months ago, actually got the start over Nelson in Saturday's game, though Brown finished with just one catch for eight yards on two targets. The team's issues at the position might've opened an opportunity for Nelson to grab the No. 2 role, but it seems he's failed to capitalize and likely will land third or fourth in the Week 1 pecking order.
