Nelson failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 26-14 loss to Kansas City.

Arizona's offense might have a new coordinator, but -- through two games -- the points haven't been pouring in. The fourth-year speedster is feeling the pain. Never much of a volume target, Nelson at least used to be able to be counted on as a big-play threat with a career 18.6-yards-per-catch average during his first three seasons. He's yet to record even a 10-yard catch this season. It's unlikely, but if he were to turn it around, Sunday's matchup with Oakland would be the ideal opportunity as the Raiders have given up a league-high 13.9 yards per reception.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • eli-1400.jpg

    Week 11 Streamers

    Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

    Week 11 Big Questions

    Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...

  • NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

    Week 11 Waiver Wire

    With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....