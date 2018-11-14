Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Catchless in loss
Nelson failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 26-14 loss to Kansas City.
Arizona's offense might have a new coordinator, but -- through two games -- the points haven't been pouring in. The fourth-year speedster is feeling the pain. Never much of a volume target, Nelson at least used to be able to be counted on as a big-play threat with a career 18.6-yards-per-catch average during his first three seasons. He's yet to record even a 10-yard catch this season. It's unlikely, but if he were to turn it around, Sunday's matchup with Oakland would be the ideal opportunity as the Raiders have given up a league-high 13.9 yards per reception.
