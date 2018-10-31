Nelson had an 8-yard run and was unable to haul in his only target during Sunday's 18-15 win over the 49ers.

The Cardinals have a new offensive coordinator, but the change doesn't appear to mean much for Nelson -- at least in the short term. The fourth-year target has more catchless games (five) than games with a reception (three) thus far this season and has reached double-digit total yardage just once this season. The Cardinals offense seems to be making small strides and has a favorable matchup coming up against a leaky Chiefs defense Sunday, but Nelson doesn't look to be a viable factor.