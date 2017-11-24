Nelson (chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With John Brown (chest) ruled out and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hand) also potentially absent, Nelson finds himself in a decent spot for the first time since September. of course, a matchup with Jacksonville still looks quite tricky, and Cardinals coach Bruce Arians hinted that he may use Brown's absence to give rookie third-round pick Chad Williams some playing time. On top of all that, starting QB Blaine Gabbert isn't exactly known for taking shots down the field.