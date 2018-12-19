Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Comes down with illness
Nelson didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With Christian Kirk (foot) missing the last two games after being placed on injured reserve and Chad Williams (hamstring) out of the lineup the past six contests, Nelson only made an impact in the box score one time during that span. Williams seems to be trending toward a return this weekend against the Rams, so Nelson could be buried further in the receiving corps moving forward. At the moment, Larry Fitzgerald and undrafted rookie Trent Sherfield are the only Arizona wideouts making regular contributions.
