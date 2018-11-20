Nelson was unable to reel in his lone target during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.

Nelson has now failed to catch his only target in a game in three straight contests and failed to log a catch or a carry for the first time since Week 5. This, mind you, was against a middle-of-the-pack Oakland pass defense that had been picked apart this season. Things should get even tougher Sunday against a Chargers defense on a roll.