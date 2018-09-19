Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Doesn't catch sole target
Nelson didn't bring in his only target during Sunday's 34-0 road defeat to the Rams.
Nelson appears to be a person non grata within the Cardinals offense, but his offensive snap count increased from one in the season opener to 23 in this contest. Outside of Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson and rookie running back Chase Edmonds, there's been little to note among the rest of the skill-position players. Due to the lack of output from wide receivers Chad Williams (no catches on six targets) and Christian Kirk (five receptions for 31 yards on seven targets), Nelson could begin a march up the depth chart, especially if Fitzgerald's hamstring injury affects his workload.
