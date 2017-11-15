Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Earns 29 snaps on offense
Nelson was on the field for 29 of 80 offensive snaps during Sunday's 22-16 defeat to the Seahawks.
Nelson hasn't received more than 52 snaps on offense since Week 3 and has only surpassed 43 yards receiving twice in nine games, the last of which occurred Week 5 (four catches for 80 yards at Philadelphia). On Sunday, he was targeted four times by Drew Stanton but hauled in just one for 17 yards. Outside of Larry Fitzgerald and surprisingly tight end Jermaine Gresham, it's been tough sledding for the rest of the receiving corps. Now, Stanton may miss some time due to a sprained knee, which would place the even less inspiring Blaine Gabbert under center.
