Nelson wasn't targeted while playing two of 51 offensive snaps during Sunday's 28-18 victory over San Francisco.

Nelson has made nary an impact in Arizona box scores this season, reeling in one of his three targets for four yards. A lack of work primarily is to blame -- he's been on the field for just 14.7 percent of the offensive snaps -- but it's apparent Nelson is far behind the top trio of Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring/back), Chad Williams and Christian Kirk in the NFL's second-worst passing attack (146.2 yards per game). As such, Nelson will need upheaval in the receiver ranks to be a regular target of Josh Rosen.

