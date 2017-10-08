Nelson nabbed four of six targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Eagles. He also rushed for 14 yards and lost a fumble during the contest.

Nelson narrowly missed scoring a late touchdown, the referee determining that he fumbled the ball short of the goal line. The play was a sour note for what was a promising return to prominence after two sluggish games for Nelson. As with everything in Arizona at the moment, adjustments continue to be made in the absence of David Johnson. On one hand, it will be tough for the spindly speedster to consistently make the big plays that his production depends on with opposing defenses unafraid of the run. On the other, Arizona is going to likely need to look for the big play to spark an offense that doesn't have much in the way of consistent threats.