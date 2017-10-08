Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Goes for 80 yards in loss
Nelson nabbed four of six targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Eagles. He also rushed for 14 yards and lost a fumble during the contest.
Nelson narrowly missed scoring a late touchdown, the referee determining that he fumbled the ball short of the goal line. The play was a sour note for what was a promising return to prominence after two sluggish games for Nelson. As with everything in Arizona at the moment, adjustments continue to be made in the absence of David Johnson. On one hand, it will be tough for the spindly speedster to consistently make the big plays that his production depends on with opposing defenses unafraid of the run. On the other, Arizona is going to likely need to look for the big play to spark an offense that doesn't have much in the way of consistent threats.
More News
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week