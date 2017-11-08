Nelson caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the 49ers.

Nelson has not done well as Arizona has transitioned into a pound-the-ball team under Adrian Peterson and Drew Stanton. He always had his highs and lows, but Nelson still managed at least four catches in three of Arizona's first five games. In the three games since Adrian Peterson joined the squad, he has just three catches for 54 yards. He's not worth starting untilhe returns to his early-season groove.