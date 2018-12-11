Nelson accumulated three catches (on seven targets) for 43 yards and lost five yards on his only carry during Sunday's 17-3 defeat to the Lions.

Like the rest of the receiving corps, Nelson's workload increased due to Christian Kirk's broken foot. Unfortunately for Nelson, he remained behind undrafted rookie Trent Sherfield in the pecking order. After Larry Fitzgerald (67 of 70 snaps on offense), Sherfield (65) was the next most utilized, followed by Nelson (48) and Jalen Tolliver (12). After accumulating 22 catches of 20-plus yards in his first three seasons, Nelson has yet to add to that total this year. However, an increase in volume could help him approach his previous standing as a big-play threat.