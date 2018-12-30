Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Healthy scratch Week 17
Nelson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Without Bruce Arians on the sideline, Nelson rarely was used under the new coaching staff, hauling in seven of his 19 targets for 64 yards in 14 games. With his rookie contract coming to an end, he'll enter the offseason as a free agent. Whether or not he returns to Arizona remains to be seen, but he may have to seek out a prove-it deal with any organization that explores what the burner has at this point in his career.
