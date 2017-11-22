Nelson was targeted three times and caught one of them for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Houston.

It was the fourth time in five games in which Nelson was held to one or no catches for less than 20 yards. Nelson started the season off hot, with touchdowns in each of his first two games and at least three catches in four of his first five contests. Nelson saw the field for 29 of the Cardinals' 58 offensive snaps on Sunday, fourth among receivers. He is not a safe bet week to week.