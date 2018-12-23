Nelson (illness) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In a week in which he had a bout with food poisoning and experienced the birth of a child, Nelson will miss his first game since the 2016 season. With Nelson sidelined, the Cardinals will trot out Larry Fitzgerald, Trent Sherfield, Chad Williams and Jalen Tolliver at wide receiver.

