Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Limited at practice again
Nelson (hamstring) remained limited at Friday's practice.
While a hamstring injury is never good news for a player so reliant on speed, Nelson's ability to practice in any capacity suggests he's on track for Monday's game against Dallas. With John Brown (quad) all but ruled out, the Cardinals will again need Nelson to serve as their primary deep threat.
