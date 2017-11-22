Nelson (chest) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After earning at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps in two of the first three games of the season, Nelson's workload has ranged from 18.5 to 56 percent of those reps, during which he's hauled in 12 of 25 passes for 199 yards across seven contests. His lack of production, along with John Brown's (turf toe) compromised health and similar inconsistency as a pass catcher, has forced head coach Bruce Arians to consider other options in the passing game opposite Larry Fitzgerald. Among those options is rookie wideout Chad Williams, who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at Grambling State's Pro Day. As for Nelson, he'll have two more opportunities to prove his health before Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.