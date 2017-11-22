Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Limited at practice Wednesday
Nelson (chest) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After earning at least 60 percent of the offensive snaps in two of the first three games of the season, Nelson's workload has ranged from 18.5 to 56 percent of those reps, during which he's hauled in 12 of 25 passes for 199 yards across seven contests. His lack of production, along with John Brown's (turf toe) compromised health and similar inconsistency as a pass catcher, has forced head coach Bruce Arians to consider other options in the passing game opposite Larry Fitzgerald. Among those options is rookie wideout Chad Williams, who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at Grambling State's Pro Day. As for Nelson, he'll have two more opportunities to prove his health before Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
More News
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...