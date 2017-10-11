Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Limited practice Wednesday
Nelson (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nelson is entering his fourth consecutive week of practice with a hamstring issue, but he's so far been able to avoid an absence on game day. On the season, he's picked up 51.4 percent of the offensive snaps and ranks fourth on the Cardinals with 26 targets, yet he sits on a tie for first in touchdowns (two) and second in receiving yards (277). While a larger workload may be warranted due to his potency, Nelson's hamstring issue may be holding him back at the moment.
