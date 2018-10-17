Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Limited Tuesday
Nelson (back) was limited in practice Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
On Sunday in Minnesota, Nelson earned his second-most offensive snaps (11) in a given game this season, which he parlayed into his second reception of 2018. He's averaging pitiful marks of 7.5 yards per catch and 2.6 yards per target, which is a far cry from 18.6 and 8.5, respectively, from the first three years of his career, all of them under retired coach Bruce Arians. It appears the new coaching staff prefers Larry Fitzgerald, rookie Christian Kirk and even Chad WIlliams to fill in at wideout, leaving Nelson to fight for scraps on gameday. With a back injury in tow, there's now a chance Nelson could be held out altogether on a short week.
