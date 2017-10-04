Nelson (hamstring/tooth) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

For the third week in a row, Nelson's practice reps will be capped, as mentioned Wednesday by head coach Bruce Arians, according to Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. On this occasion, a tooth issue has joined his hamstring as the culprits on the injury report. It's unclear if one supersedes the other, but his health woes have left him as the fourth option, at best, in the passing attack behind Larry Fitzgerald, Jaron Brown and Andre Ellington.