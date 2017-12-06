Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Limited Wednesday with knee issue
Nelson was limited in practice Wednesday with a knee injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nelson played second fiddle to Larry Fitzgerald among Cardinals wide receivers Week 13 against the Rams, turning eight targets into two receptions for 42 yards. The stat line broke a streak of four straight games with exactly one catch, but his catch rate remains a putrid 47.2 percent (25 of 53) on the season. Assuming he puts a knee injury behind him and plays Sunday versus the Titans, he'll have the chance to take advantage of a defense that has allowed the third-most touchdowns (15) to wideouts in 2017.
