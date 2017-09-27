Nelson (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

For the second straight week, Nelson is kicking off preparation with a limited practice, which extended through each session in advance of Week 3. In the end, he was a distant third in terms of offensive snaps (52) to fellow wideouts Larry Fitzgerald (77) and Jaron Brown (76) on Monday against the Cowboys, and Nelson failed to make a mark in the box score, despite being targeted three times. With the return of John Brown (quadriceps) in a limited capacity at Wednesday's walkthrough, Nelson could soon be vying with another capable, albeit injury-prone, receiver, thereby hurting his potential to produce.