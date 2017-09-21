Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Limited with hamstring injury
Nelson (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Fresh off NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, Nelson didn't receive a full allotment of reps in the initial practice of Week 3 prep. On the bright side, he was able to participate in the first place, so the coaching staff may just be easing him into the mix. Furthering Nelson's cause is the continued absence of John Brown (quadriceps), who is trending toward another DNP. With a Monday night matchup with the Cowboys on tap, Nelson will be seeking a touchdown for the seventh time in eight games dating back to last season.
More News
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Scores second touchdown Sunday•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Uptick in usage expected•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Tacks on first TD of 2017•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Brings in 13-yard reception Saturday•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Catches a couple passes•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Improves as route runner•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...