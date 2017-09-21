Nelson (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fresh off NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, Nelson didn't receive a full allotment of reps in the initial practice of Week 3 prep. On the bright side, he was able to participate in the first place, so the coaching staff may just be easing him into the mix. Furthering Nelson's cause is the continued absence of John Brown (quadriceps), who is trending toward another DNP. With a Monday night matchup with the Cowboys on tap, Nelson will be seeking a touchdown for the seventh time in eight games dating back to last season.