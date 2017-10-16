Nelson failed to bring in his only target but rushed once for 16 yards in Sunday's 38-33 win over the Buccaneers.

Nelson was cleared of his hamstring-related injury designation heading into the contest, but he wasn't able to make any appreciable impact. The speedster's sole contribution was on an end around, as Larry Fitzgerald, and to a much lesser extent, John Brown, largely dominated the targets on the afternoon. Nelson's week-to-week fantasy upside remains substantial due to his game-breaking speed, but he can often be big-play dependent as far as his production. He'll look to bounce back in a Week 7 tilt against the Rams.