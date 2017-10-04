Nelson posted three receptions (on four targets) for 34 yards during Sunday's 18-15 overtime win versus the 49ers.

After reaching the end zone in back-to-back games to begin the season, Nelson put up a goose egg on 64 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 3. He proceeded to log limited practices last week due to a hamstring injury, and given active status Sunday, he turned in modest results on only 29 percent of the snaps on offense. The outing coincided with John Brown's (quadriceps) return to the lineup, but the fourth-year pro is a weekly candidate to sit out due to a sickle-cell trait, leaving the pair to vie for wide receiver reps behind Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown for the foreseeable future.