Nelson secured two of five passes for 35 yards during Sunday's 33-0 defeat to the Rams in London.

On the heels of his second blank box score of the season, Nelson fell two yards shy of pacing the Cardinals in receiving yards Sunday while tying Jaron Brown for the team lead in targets. The preceding is an indictment of the passing attack, which will be directed by Drew Stanton for perhaps the rest of the year due to Carson Palmer's broken left arm. Once the Cardinals return from a Week 8 bye, Nelson will remain a hit-or-miss weekly consideration due to a career mark of 18.4 YPC, with more misses likely with Stanton under center.