Nelson snagged two of eight targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams.

The eight targets were a season high for Nelson, but they did little to snap a seven-game streak with two or fewer catches. His 42 yards on Sunday are his highest total during that span. Nelson had a strong start to the season with 10 catches, 163 total yards, and two touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2, but he was unable to keep it up. He has caught just 37.5 percent of his targets since then and has averaged just 28.5 total yards per game with no touchdowns. He should not be on your radar week to week.