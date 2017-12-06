Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Picks up 42 yards
Nelson snagged two of eight targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams.
The eight targets were a season high for Nelson, but they did little to snap a seven-game streak with two or fewer catches. His 42 yards on Sunday are his highest total during that span. Nelson had a strong start to the season with 10 catches, 163 total yards, and two touchdowns in Weeks 1 and 2, but he was unable to keep it up. He has caught just 37.5 percent of his targets since then and has averaged just 28.5 total yards per game with no touchdowns. He should not be on your radar week to week.
More News
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Plays 55 percent of offensive snaps•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Cleared to face Jags•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Held to one catch•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Earns 29 snaps on offense•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Grabs one pass•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.