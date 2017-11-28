Nelson played 40 of the Cardinals' 73 offensive snaps during Sunday's 27-24 win against the Jaguars.

Targeted four times by current starting quarterback Blaine Gabbert, Nelson hauled in just one of them for 14 yards. Nelson has now tallied exactly one reception in four consecutive contests, during which his catch rate rings in at a woeful 30.8 percent. With far more misses than hits, the explosive wideout can safely be avoided with Carson Palmer (arm) out of the picture.