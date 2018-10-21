Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Posts 15 scrimmage yards Thursday
Nelson compiled one rush for seven yards and two receptions (on four targets) for eight yards during Thursday's 45-10 defeat to the Broncos.
Benefiting from his most targets and first carry of the campaign, Nelson surpassed 10 yards from scrimmage for the first time in 2018. His production isn't even sniffing that of the first three years of his career under former coach Bruce Arians, who used the wideout's blazing speed to keep defenses honest. With a change from Mike McCoy to Byron Leftwich at offensive coordinator, perhaps Nelson can begin to approach his marks of 18.6 YPC and 8.5 YPT from before this season.
