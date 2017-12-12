Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Posts two receptions Sunday
Nelson gathered in two of three passes for 26 yards during Sunday's 12-7 win versus the Titans.
After Larry Fitzgerald's five catches for 44 yards on 62 (of 65) offensive snaps, Nelson was second among Cardinals wideouts in receiving yards, despite Jaron Brown (15 yards) out-snapping him, 55-40. Nelson has actually earned three of his five greatest workloads of the season the past trio of games, but it hasn't translated to the game log, which displays five receptions (on 15 targets) for 82 yards. His explosiveness also hasn't shown through, as evidenced by one reception of 20-plus yards during that stretch. Due to the lack of production, he defines what it means to be hit or miss, with more of the latter than the former at this point in his career.
