Nelson (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

One of three receivers on the Cardinals' Week 14 injury report, Nelson looks bound to avoid the inactive list Sunday against the Titans after turning in his second limited practice in as many days. Nelson's full participation Friday would likely allow him to head into the weekend without carrying an injury designation.

