Nelson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Nelson's injury designation indicates he is not 100 percent heading into Week 3, but he was able to practice on a limited basis from Thursday through Saturday, so it remains to be seen if he will be slowed at all once game time rolls around. Nelson stepped up last week in a big way with fellow wide receiver John Brown (quad) out, and as long as he plays Monday, he will have an opportunity to back up that showing with Brown out for a second week in a row.