Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Questionable for Week 14
Nelson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Titans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The Cardinals placed limitations on Nelson's practice regimen this week due to a knee injury. His ability to take part Wednesday through Friday bodes well for his availability this weekend, but the potential exists for his status to come down to Sunday's 4:05 PM kickoff.
More News
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Puts in limited practice•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Limited Wednesday with knee issue•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Picks up 42 yards•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Plays 55 percent of offensive snaps•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Cleared to face Jags•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.