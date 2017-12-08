Nelson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Titans, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals placed limitations on Nelson's practice regimen this week due to a knee injury. His ability to take part Wednesday through Friday bodes well for his availability this weekend, but the potential exists for his status to come down to Sunday's 4:05 PM kickoff.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop