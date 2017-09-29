Nelson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nelson was in a similar boat in Week 3, when he was the third banana behind Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown, even with John Brown (quadriceps) out of the lineup. The latter Brown is slated to end a two-game absence Sunday, creating another hurdle to regular looks. No matter, Nelson will be looking to bounce back from a zero-catch, three-target performance in Week 3.