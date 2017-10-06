Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Questionable for Week 5
Nelson (hamstring/tooth) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The Cardinals have listed Nelson on their reports all week with the dual injuries, as the wideout was limited in all three of the team's practices. If Nelson is able to suit up Sunday, he'll likely carve out a small role in the Cardinals' offense a deep-ball threat, which wouldn't yield more than a handful of targets.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...