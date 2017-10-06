Nelson (hamstring/tooth) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals have listed Nelson on their reports all week with the dual injuries, as the wideout was limited in all three of the team's practices. If Nelson is able to suit up Sunday, he'll likely carve out a small role in the Cardinals' offense a deep-ball threat, which wouldn't yield more than a handful of targets.