Nelson reeled in 29 of 61 passes for 508 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games during the 2017 season.

Nelson upheld his stature as a hit-or-miss option, with far more of the latter than former in his third NFL campaign. As of Week 5, he had two touchdowns and two games with at least 80 yards receiving. Over the final 11 contests, though, he didn't reach the end zone once, had no more than two catches in a given game, and was held below 46 yards in every outing. No matter, his ability to rip off yards in big chunks helped Nelson reach 500 yards through the air for a second consecutive year. Nelson is one of three Cardinals wide receivers under contract next season -- also, Larry Fitzgerald and Chad Williams -- meaning the pecking order at the position will be in flux until the offseason program begins in earnest in April and May.