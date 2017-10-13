Nelson (hamstring) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With the Cardinals boasting their full stable of wideouts at full health, Nelson logged just 53 percent of offensive snaps in last week's 34-7 loss to the Eagles. He nonetheless caught four passes for 80 yards on six targets and also added one carry for 14 yards, notably fumbling the ball out of the end zone for a touchback during garbage time. Nelson still has some appeal thanks to his big-play ability, but it was discouraging to see him log fewer snaps than both John Brown and Jaron Brown last week. Expectations should be kept in check, even for a matchup with the leaky Tampa Bay pass defense.