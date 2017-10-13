Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Ready for Week 6
Nelson (hamstring) was a full participant at Friday's practice and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With the Cardinals boasting their full stable of wideouts at full health, Nelson logged just 53 percent of offensive snaps in last week's 34-7 loss to the Eagles. He nonetheless caught four passes for 80 yards on six targets and also added one carry for 14 yards, notably fumbling the ball out of the end zone for a touchback during garbage time. Nelson still has some appeal thanks to his big-play ability, but it was discouraging to see him log fewer snaps than both John Brown and Jaron Brown last week. Expectations should be kept in check, even for a matchup with the leaky Tampa Bay pass defense.
More News
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...
-
Week 6 WR Rankings
Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...
-
Week 6 TE Rankings
Need a tight end for this week? Check out our expert rankings.