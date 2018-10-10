Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Receives no targets Sunday
Nelson wasn't targeted while playing two of 51 offensive snaps during Sunday's 28-18 victory at San Francisco.
Nelson has made nary an impact in Cardinals box scores this season, reeling in one of his three targets for four yards. A lack of work primarily is to blame -- he's been on the field for just 14.7 percent of the snaps on offense -- but it's apparent Nelson is far behind the top trio of Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring/back), Chad Williams and Christian Kirk in the NFL's second-least prolific passing attack (146.2 yards per game). As such, Nelson will need upheaval in the WR ranks to be a regular target of Josh Rosen.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...