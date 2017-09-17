Nelson hauled in five of seven targets for 120 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 overtime win over the Colts.

Nelson scored his team's lone touchdown from 45 yards out midway through the fourth quarter and was the most dangerous option on Arizona's offense throughout with Indianapolis' defense keying on Larry Fitzgerald. The speedy wideout has scored in each of his first two games this season and should continue to see plenty of opportunities regardless of John Brown's (quad) health. Owners in need of receiving help should look Nelson's way.