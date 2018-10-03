Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Sees one pass
Nelson caught his lone target for a four-yard gain during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.
It was Nelson's first reception of the season. Despite a modest 17 points, Sunday represented Arizona's most successful offensive output of the season. Nelson still failed to top the single target that he saw in each of the previous two games. Though Week 5's matchup against a middle-of-the-road 49ers pass defense should be easier than Sunday's game against Seattle, Nelson is unlikely to see enough targets to produce -- even if the Cardinals offense makes strides with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.
More News
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Still catchless•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Doesn't catch sole target•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Sees one snap in Week 1•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Three targets in two preseason games•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Vying for No. 2 role•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Reaches 500 yards again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...