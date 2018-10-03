Nelson caught his lone target for a four-yard gain during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Seattle.

It was Nelson's first reception of the season. Despite a modest 17 points, Sunday represented Arizona's most successful offensive output of the season. Nelson still failed to top the single target that he saw in each of the previous two games. Though Week 5's matchup against a middle-of-the-road 49ers pass defense should be easier than Sunday's game against Seattle, Nelson is unlikely to see enough targets to produce -- even if the Cardinals offense makes strides with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

