Nelson took the field for just one snap in Sunday's season opening loss to the Redskins, but head coach Steven Wilks indicated the Cardinals' big deficit effected the play-calling, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It is unclear why a big deficit would be anything but helpful for a wide receiver, but it sounds like Nelson could potentially be in line for more snaps going foward. Still, he is fourth on the depth chart and not on any fantasy radar at the moment.