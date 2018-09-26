Nelson was targeted once, but did not record a reception during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.

Sam Bradford looked deep for Nelson early in the third quarter, but was it was picked off by Eddie Goldman. It was just the second time Nelson had been targeted this season. Little has gone right for the Cardinals' offense and the emergence of rookie Christian Kirk obviously takes targets away from fellow receivers such as Nelson. The bright side is that there is little where else to go but up with rookie Josh Rosen taking the reins. A tough matchup against Seattle's top 10 pass defense looms on Sunday.