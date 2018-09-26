Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Still catchless
Nelson was targeted once, but did not record a reception during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.
Sam Bradford looked deep for Nelson early in the third quarter, but was it was picked off by Eddie Goldman. It was just the second time Nelson had been targeted this season. Little has gone right for the Cardinals' offense and the emergence of rookie Christian Kirk obviously takes targets away from fellow receivers such as Nelson. The bright side is that there is little where else to go but up with rookie Josh Rosen taking the reins. A tough matchup against Seattle's top 10 pass defense looms on Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Doesn't catch sole target•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Sees one snap in Week 1•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Three targets in two preseason games•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Vying for No. 2 role•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Reaches 500 yards again•
-
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Accumulates 53 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...