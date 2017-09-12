Nelson recorded five receptions (on six targets) for 43 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's loss at Detroit.

Nelson was more miss than hit in his first two seasons with the Cardinals, likely due to his 4.28 40 speed, which yielded a miserable 44.6-percent catch rate but a healthy eight touchdowns and 19.3 YPC. On Sunday, though, he was more of a safety valve for Carson Palmer, with no catch greater than 14 yards. As time wound down in the contest, Nelson salvaged his day with a one-yard, garbage-time TD with 1:33 remaining, marking the fifth time in six games he's reached the end zone (dating back to last season). Look for his rapport with Palmer to continue to pay off in 2017, especially with pass-catching maven David Johnson (wrist) set to miss significant time.