Cardinals' J.J. Nelson: Three targets in two preseason games
Nelson has combined for two catches (on three targets) for 10 yards through two preseason games.
The coaching staff under Steve Wilks doesn't appear to hold Nelson in high regard if his exhibition workload is any indication. So far, all of Nelson's looks have come from rookie signal-caller Josh Rosen rather than expected Week 1 starter Sam Bradford. Moreover, Nelson has accumulated just a trio of targets on 34 offensive snaps. When roster cuts are due Sept. 1, he may be saved by the fact he has one year remaining on his rookie deal, but Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Chad Williams appear locked into the top three spots on the wide receiver depth chart.
